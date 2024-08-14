Ukraine's interior minister: Over 180 Sumy Oblast settlements face evacuation

More than 20,000 people, including nearly 2,500 children, have already been evacuated

Evacuation (Illustrative photo by Donetsk Regional Military Administration)

Due to constant shelling, 183 settlements in the Sumy Oblast are subject to priority evacuation, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

He stated that during the summer, Russians launched over 2,000 attacks on the Sumy Oblast, using missiles, artillery, glide bombs, attack drones, and mortars.

Because of the attacks, the population from 183 settlements across 15 territorial communities is subject to priority evacuation. More than 20,000 people have already been evacuated, including nearly 2,500 children.

Klymenko noted that creating a buffer zone in the Kursk Oblast is a step to protect border areas from enemy shelling.

