Russians report drone attack in Lipetsk Oblast: evacuation in several settlements – video

A state of emergency has been declared on the territory of the Lipetsk municipal district

Overnight, explosions rang out in Russia's Lipetsk Oblast. The local authorities reported a drone attack and announced the evacuation of people from four settlements. Videos of explosions and large-scale fires near the airfield are circulating in local social media groups.

Around 3:15 a.m., the governor of Lipetsk Oblast, Igor Artamonov, wrote that the region was allegedly attacked by drones and reported on the work of air defense.

"There was a detonation of explosive objects far from civilian buildings. Emergency services are working at the scene. As a result of the fall of a drone, an energy infrastructure object was damaged. There is a power supply disruption," the regional governor later wrote.

At around 5 a.m., Artamonov declared a state of emergency in the Lipetsk municipal district with the aim of "liquidating the consequences of the detonation of explosive objects" and evacuating people from four settlements – Koptsevy Khutora, Fedorovka, Yakovlevka and Tynkovka. More than 400 houses were in the evacuation zone, he added.

According to the governor, six people were allegedly injured.

The ASTRA Telegram channel, citing locals, reported that explosions could be heard near the local military airfield.

On February 24, 2024, unknown drones struck the Novolipetsk metallurgical plant in Lipetsk, Russia.

Overnight on May 12, drones attacked Lipetsk Oblast. A fire broke out at an electrical substation.