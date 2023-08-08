7 dead, 67 injured after Russia strikes city in Donetsk region

A Russian strike on the city of Porkrovsk in the Donetsk region, in eastern Ukraine, has left at least seven people dead and 67 injured, law enforcement said on Tuesday morning.

Russia fired two missiles at Pokrovsk on Monday evening, hitting a residential apartment block and a hotel.

Ukraine interior minister Ihor Klymenko said in a statement that the injured included 29 police officers, seven emergency workers, and two children.

A high-ranking official of the Donetsk region was among the dead.

Mr Klymenko added the rubble removal was resumed only in the morning, and the work was stopped at night due to the high threat of repeated Russian attacks.

Russia has been repeatedly shelling cities and civilian infrastructure since it launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine last February and, despite irrefutable evidence, claimed those were military targets.

