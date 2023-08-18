Attack on deputy head of tax service. Police looking for mastermind

Operatives of the National Police prevented an attack on a high-ranking official of the Tax Service, the head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, Ivan Vyhivskyi, has said.

He did not name the official, but earlier the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada committee on finance, tax and customs policy, Danil Getmantsev, reported an assassination attempt on the deputy head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Yevhen Sokur.

Two men who were preparing an attack on the official were detained, said Vyhivskyi.

"The police officers were able to prevent the attack at the very moment when the suspects with pre-prepared bats were already walking towards the man as he was leaving the entrance of his home," said the head of the Main Department of the National Police.

According to him, the law enforcement officers had information about the preparation for the attack with the purpose of inflicting bodily harm in advance.

Thanks to this, at 8 AM yesterday, the police detained the attackers directly during the attempt, which actually saved the official, Vyhivskyi said.

The ordered nature of the crime is indicated by the fact that, in addition to the beatings, the attackers had a photo of the potential victim and his car, he noted.

The detainees are 27-year-old and 31-year-old citizens who had already been convicted.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated for preparation for a crime, infliction of grievous bodily harm by a group of persons, or committed by order.

Detainees face up to 10 years in prison.

Investigators are probing the identity of the mastermind of the attack.

On April 26, 2023, the Verkhovna Rada registered a draft law on restarting the State Tax Service.

