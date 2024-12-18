Poland is frontline state, we cannot give Ukraine everything, says PM Tusk

According to the Polish prime minister, it is important for Warsaw to support Kyiv, in particular for its own security.

Donald Tusk (Photo: EPA)

Providing full support to Ukraine is impossible, especially given the threats from Russia, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated during his visit to Lviv on Tuesday, Politico reports.

"We are not able to give everything. In a sense, we are also a frontline state," said the premier.

He noted that Poland is facing increasing threats from the Kremlin, including more frequent sabotage and hybrid attacks against its population.

However, Tusk syressed that Poland's solidarity with Ukraine remains unchanged. He stated that it is crucial for Warsaw to "stand shoulder to shoulder" with Kyiv, not only for Ukraine's protection but also for Poland's own security.

On November 30, Poland reported that Russia is no longer concealing its cyberattacks on the country.

On December 12, the Polish prime minister rejected the idea of sending troops to Ukraine after a ceasefire and the end of hostilities.

During his visit on Tuesday, Tusk also called for an end to speculation about Ukraine's defeat, stating that the facts indicate otherwise.