Poland opposed the talks between Zelenskyy, Trump and Putin in Budapest: There was already a memorandum

Tusk said that "maybe he is superstitious," but this time he would try to find another place

Donald Tusk (Photo: PIOTR NOWAK/EPA)

For new negotiations on the settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war, it is better to find a place other than the Hungarian capital Budapest, believes prime minister of Poland Donald Tusk.

"Budapest? Not everyone may remember this, but in 1994 Ukraine already got assurances of territorial integrity from the US, Russia and the UK. In Budapest. Maybe I’m superstitious, but this time I would try to find another place," the official wrote.

REFERENCE Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons in 1994 after signing the Budapest Memorandum. Kyiv gave up the world's third-largest nuclear arsenal and in return received security guarantees (in English version, "security assurances") of its sovereignty and territorial integrity from Moscow, Washington, and London. In 2014, with the occupation of Crimea, Russia violated this document, and the United States and Britain did not come to help Ukraine.

Earlier, on August 19, Politico, quoting an unnamed US administration official and a source close to it, wrote that the White House is planning a possible meeting in Budapest between president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the head of the US Donald Trump and the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Meanwhile, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt refused to answer on the possibility of holding such a meeting in Budapest or Moscow.

"But I can tell you that our national security team is discussing many options with both sides right now... we will provide you with more information as soon as we can," the official said.