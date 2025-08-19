AFP: Putin offers meeting with Zelenskyy in Moscow – he refuses

Ukrainian president, who was with Europeans in the White House, said "no" to the idea of a dictator, one of the media interlocutors says

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

In a conversation with the head of the United States Donald Trump Russian dictator Vladimir Putin offered to hold a meeting with the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Moscow. This is stated by the AFP agency with reference to two informed sources, reports BFMTV media.

"Putin mentioned Moscow" during a phone call with Trump on August 18, one of the interlocutors said.

In response, Zelenskyy, who was in the White House with European leaders at the time, said "no," the same source said.

Following the call with Putin, the US President said that he had begun preparing a meeting between the Ukrainian leader and the Russian dictator, but the venue has not yet been determined; after the bilateral meeting, it is planned to hold a trilateral meeting with the participation of the head of the US.