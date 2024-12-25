Poland scrambles aviation amid Russian attack on Ukraine

Combat aircraft, ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems were put on alert in Poland

F-16 fighter jet (Photo: Sebastien Nogier/EPA)

The Polish military has activated its air defense systems in response to a Russian missile attack on Ukraine, according to a statement from the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

“In accordance with the current procedure, the operational commander of the Armed Forces has deployed all available forces and means, combat pairs have been deployed, ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have been brought to the highest state of readiness,” the statement said.

The Polish military added that the forces and resources are directed towards ensuring the security of territories adjacent to Ukraine.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces is continuously monitoring the current situation around the clock, including during the holiday period, and the subordinate forces and resources remain in full readiness for immediate response.

Overnight on Tuesday, Russian forces launched strategic aviation and conducted launches of Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea.

The Russians have again launched a massive attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, leading to power outages.