Explosions heard in Kharkiv: Russia strikes at least seven times

Russian forces launched a massive strike on Kharkiv early Wednesday morning, resulting in multiple injuries and damage to civilian infrastructure, according to Oleg Synegubov, the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration.

At 6:04 AM, the governor reported that the Russian army had struck Kharkiv and the surrounding area at least seven times. Information about casualties and the consequences of the strikes is being ascertained, he added.

Preliminary data indicates that one of the hits was recorded in the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov confirmed that the city is under massive missile fire. A series of explosions were heard, and there are still incoming projectiles towards the city. He urged residents to stay in safe places.

As of 6:37 AM, Synegubov reported that several fires had broken out and there was damage to civilian non-residential infrastructure. A 39-year-old civilian man was injured and hospitalized by emergency medical services.

At 6:43 AM, Terekhov reported that two more people were injured in critical condition in the Saltivskyi district, bringing the total number of injured to three.

As of 6:54 AM, Synegubov specified that two injured men had received shrapnel wounds and were taken to the hospital.

At 7:20 AM, Terekhov reported a strike in the Kyivskyi district, where a fire broke out at the impact site, damaging nearby house windows.

At 7:30 AM, the Kharkiv mayor reported a strike on a private house in the Nemyshlianskyi district, with one person injured.

At 8:25 AM, Synegubov reported that the number of injured in the morning strikes on Kharkiv had risen to six, with strikes recorded in three districts: Saltivskyi, Kyivskyi, and Nemyshlianskyi.

On December 19, 2024, Russian forces struck Shevchenkove in the Kupyansk district, resulting in the deaths of three people.

On December 20, a Russian drone struck a residential building in the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv, injuring four people, including a child.