Poland scrambles combat aircraft amid massive Russian attack on Ukraine

The last time Poland scrambled its planes was on July 8 during a massive attack on Ukraine

On Monday, Poland raised its warplanes against the backdrop of a massive Russian attack on Ukraine, reported the Operational Command of the Polish Army.

According to the Polish military, "intense activity" of long-range aviation of the Russian Federation was observed in the morning, connected with the mission of strikes on objects located, in particular, in the western regions of Ukraine.

Due to this, the military warned that in the south-eastern part of Poland, an increased level of noise is possible due to the flight of Polish and allied fighter jets.

"All the necessary procedures have been initiated to ensure the safety of Polish airspace, and the Operational Command is constantly monitoring the situation," the message reads.

The Polish military noted that the last increased activity of the Russian aviation, during which strikes were carried out on western Ukraine, was recorded on July 8.

On August 26, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions rang out across the country. Because of this, there is no power supply in some cities. Director General of YASNO, Serhiy Kovalenko, said that the enemy is attacking the energy infrastructure, there is no electricity in some districts of Kyiv and Dnipro.

In Poltava Oblast, Russian troops attacked an industrial facility, as a result of which five people were injured.

Ukrenergo imposed emergency blackouts.