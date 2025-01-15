Poland scrambles its air force amid massive Russian missile attack targeting western Ukraine

Air defense and radar reconnaissance systems were also put on alert

Polish Air Force, MiG-29 (Photo: wikipedia)

Poland scrambled military aircraft and heightened its air defense readiness in response to Russia's missile attack on Ukraine, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reported on Wednesday morning.

"In connection with the attack by the Russian Federation, which is striking targets located, among other places, in western Ukraine, our military aviation has begun operating in our airspace," the statement reads.

The command noted that ready pairs of fighter jets were deployed, and air defense and radar reconnaissance systems were placed on the highest state of readiness.

The command emphasized that the measures taken were aimed at ensuring the security of territories adjacent to the threats.

The Operational Command stressed that it is monitoring the situation and that its subordinate forces and resources are fully ready and capable of immediate response.

On Wednesday morning, Russia launched a missile attack on Ukraine, including the use of Kalibr missiles, which primarily targeted western Ukrainian regions.

Due to the massive missile attack, Ukraine implemented emergency power outages in six regions, which were later lifted.