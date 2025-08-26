Poland to conduct "Iron Defender-25" exercises amid Russian-Belarusian maneuvers

The military training will take place on land, in the air, and at sea

Polish soldiers (Photo: wojsko-polskie.pl)

In September, large-scale military exercises "Iron Defender-25" will take place in Poland, involving servicemen from the country and NATO allies. This was announced...reports Press service of the Polish Armed Forces.

According to the agency, approximately 34,000 military personnel will participate in the exercises, using about 600 pieces of equipment. The exercises will include operations on land, in the air, and in the Baltic Sea.

During the training, the military plans, in particular, to "implement lessons learned during the war in Ukraine."

The maneuvers will take place both on training grounds and outside them, in so-called "random terrain".

"The troops will be moving along public roads and by rail, which means that military convoys will be deployed in various regions of the country," the Polish Army announced.

The press service of the agency, August 26. urged / called for / appealed to drivers are advised to be careful and not to photograph the vehicles due to the start of the convoy's movement.

As stated by the Polish Armed Forces, the purpose of the exercises is "to demonstrate readiness for joint defense in the face of modern threats."

"The maneuvers are not directed against any country, but rather demonstrate the unity and growing capabilities of allies in the region," the agency said.

Joint Russian-Belarusian military exercises "Zapad-25" will take place in Belarus from September 12–16.