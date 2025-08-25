Lithuanian Intelligence: Up to 30,000 troops to take part in joint exercises between Russia and Belarus

Joint military exercises between Russia and Belarus are scheduled for September 12-16

Belarusian military (Photo: Ministry of Defense of Belarus)

Up to 30,000 Belarusian and Russian troops will take part in the West 2025 military exercises. This was announced by the head of the Second Department of Operational Services of Lithuania, Mindaugas Majonas, in the Week program on LRT, transmits Delfi.

According to him, only 8,000 people will be involved in Belarus, including only 2,000 Russian soldiers.

He emphasized that the likelihood of hybrid attacks against Lithuania during the exercises is minimal, but some provocations are not excluded.

At the same time, airspace violations are possible and there is a low probability of cyber incidents.

"The likelihood that after the exercises Russia will try to disguise any actions against another country in the region or involve Belarus in a large-scale invasion of Ukraine is really very low," Majonas assured.

The West exercise is scheduled for September 12-16.