Poland to raise Volhynia tragedy issue in EU accession talks with Ukraine

Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister Władysław Teofil Bartoszewski said that Warsaw is not blackmailing Kyiv on the matter

The flags of Poland and the EU (Photo by Lukasz Gagulski/EPA)

Poland plans to raise the issue of exhuming Polish victims of the Volhynia tragedy during the initial phase of negotiations on Ukraine's European Union membership, Deputy Foreign Minister Władysław Teofil Bartoszewski told Polsat News.

"The first chapter of the negotiations on Ukraine's EU accession will cover the rule of law and the justice system. Within this framework, the issue of exhumation will definitely be discussed," Bartoszewski said.

He added that if this chapter is not resolved, Ukraine will not be able to advance further.

According to the deputy foreign minister, the ability to conduct exhumations and provide proper burials for Polish victims is "absolutely essential in our culture."

"We are not blackmailing Ukraine; we are simply saying they need to act in accordance with European rules. I believe we will eventually reach an agreement on this. We are not seeking revenge or punishment, we simply want a dignified burial for our ancestors," Bartoszewski said.

