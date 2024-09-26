Polish MFA: Volhynia issue could harm relations with Ukraine

Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Andrzej Duda jointly commemorate the victims of the Volhynia tragedy in Lutsk, 9 July 2023 (Photo by EPA-EFE/RADEK PIETRUSZKA POLAND OUT)

The issue of exhuming Polish victims in Ukraine negatively impacts Polish-Ukrainian relations, and Russia is taking advantage of this, according to a statement from Poland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in response to a query from LIGA.net. However, despite the challenging shared history, Poland continues to support Ukraine's European integration.

On September 19, the Polish outlet Onet, citing anonymous sources in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reported that Poland plans to use its upcoming EU Council presidency to pressure Ukraine on the Volhynia tragedy. Poland will assume the EU presidency in January 2025, giving it a pivotal role in the negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

"Unresolved historical issues between our countries do not define our support for Ukraine, especially regarding its EU membership," the Polish MFA assured LIGA.net. "But the willingness to engage in an open and honest discussion based on facts, and to ensure dignified burials for all victims, is part of the EU identity, which Ukraine aims to join."

Polish diplomats said that without concrete actions from Kyiv, such a unilateral approach to shared history will increasingly burden bilateral relations.

"The issue of locating and exhuming Polish victims in Ukraine remains unresolved. It has significant potential to negatively affect our relations, and Russia is exploiting this," the Polish MFA stated.



