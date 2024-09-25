Poland must intervene if Russia attacks Ukrainian nuclear plants – Polish president

The president did not specify how exactly

Andrzej Duda (Photo by Toms Kalnins / EPA)

Poland must consider the danger of a Russian attack on Ukrainian nuclear power plants, and if this happens, the country must "immediately intervene," stated President Andrzej Duda, according to the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

Duda reminded that Russia has already attacked the Zaporizhzhia NPP and remnants of the Chornobyl NPP, adding, "Fortunately, a nuclear disaster was avoided."

The politician acknowledged the risk of Russian attacks on the Rivne or Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants, stressing that Poland must be prepared.

"If there are attacks, we will have to intervene immediately, call in experts…" said the Polish president.

Duda did not provide further details on how Poland would respond.

