Zelenskyy: Russia destroyed all thermal plants, much of hydroelectric capacity

Millions could be left without heat this winter. The president also shared details about Russia's plans to attack nuclear power plants

Due to Russian attacks, all of Ukraine's thermal power plants and a significant portion of hydroelectric power stations have been destroyed, potentially leaving millions without heat during the winter, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

"This is how Putin is preparing for winter – hoping to torment millions, millions of Ukrainians… Ordinary families – women, children… Ordinary towns, ordinary villages. Putin wants to leave them in the dark and cold this winter, forcing Ukraine to suffer and surrender," the president said.

He added that Russian attacks have destroyed 80% of Ukraine's energy generation capacity.

According to Zelenskyy, he recently received intelligence reports indicating that Putin is planning attacks on Ukraine's nuclear facilities and infrastructure intending to disconnect nuclear reactors from the power grid.

"With the help of satellites, by the way, ladies and gentlemen, satellites of other countries, Russia is getting images and detailed information about the infrastructure of our nuclear power plants," he said.

The president warned that any missile or drone strike, or any critical incident in the energy system, could lead to a nuclear catastrophe.

"A day like that must never come. And Moscow needs to understand this. And this depends, in part, on your determination to put pressure on the aggressor. These are nuclear power plants! They must be safe.," Zelenskyy stated.

