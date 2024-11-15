Polish defense minister criticizes Ukrainians for forgetting Warsaw's aid in early 2022

Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz recalled that in the first months of the full-scale war, Warsaw transferred military equipment and humanitarian aid to Kyiv

Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz (Photo: Adam Warzawa / EPA)

Polish Defense Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz has criticized Ukrainians for forgetting the assistance Poland provided at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, according to a statement made on TVN24's program "Kropce nad i."

During a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, he highlighted "how much Poland has already done and how much it has helped Ukraine."

"This is important in the context of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's words, who stated that Poland is not doing everything it can," Kosiniak-Kamysz added.

The minister said that Ukrainians have "short memories" and reminded them that in the first months of the full-scale war, Warsaw provided Kyiv with military equipment and humanitarian aid.

"It cannot be said that Poland is not doing everything possible. Poland has done and continues to do everything possible. But there is a limit that I will never cross. The limit of aid to Ukraine is the issue of Poland's security. If the transfer of any equipment threatens the security of the Polish state, I simply will not give it away," Kosiniak-Kamysz stressed.

In his opinion, Zelenskyy wants to "involve other countries in direct participation in the conflict with Russia."

"Yesterday [November 13], I spoke with the NATO Secretary General about shooting down missiles. I believe that [this would be possible] if there was a joint decision of the entire Alliance, but there is no such decision today," said the Polish defense chief.

On November 5, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski stated that Zelenskyy, by calling on Warsaw to shoot down Russian missiles and drones, wants to drag his country into the war.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called Gawkowski's statement baseless.