Ukraine's EU membership not matter of survival, so conditions will be set – Polish defense minister

Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, the Polish Minister of Defense, once again touched on the topic of the Volyn tragedy, insisting that Warsaw will set conditions for Kyiv

Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz (Photo: EPA/Lukasz Gagulski)

Ukraine's accession to the European Union is not a matter of survival, and therefore, Warsaw can set its own conditions for Kyiv, Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz has said, according to the Polish outlet Interia.

Kosiniak-Kamysz emphasized that the issue of the Volyn tragedy, which is important to the Polish side, is the most just approach in the context of Ukraine's EU accession.

However, the defense chief noted that this issue is not a condition for providing Ukraine with military or humanitarian aid, as human lives are at stake. He also believes that Poland can contribute to Russia's defeat in the war in this way.

"Joining the EU is not a matter of 'to be or not to be' for Ukraine; it is an opportunity for development, for greater GDP growth, and their chance. We can set conditions for such development, and in addition to the conditions set by the EU, we can set our own ethical and historical conditions regarding Volyn," said the Polish defense minister.

On July 23, 2024, Kosiniak-Kamysz recalled the events in Volyn in 1943 and hinted that Poland could block Ukraine's EU accession until historical issues are resolved.

On September 19, Onet reported that the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs plans to use Ukraine's desire to join the EU as leverage to influence Kyiv on the issue of exhuming the victims of the Volyn tragedy in the coming months.

On September 22, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski stated that Warsaw supports Ukraine's European integration but has its own demands for Kyiv.

On September 30, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Warsaw will raise the issue of exhuming Polish victims of the Volyn tragedy in the first chapter of negotiations on Ukraine's EU membership.