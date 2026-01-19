Politico: EU may impose €93 billion in tariffs on the US over Trump's Greenland claims

The EU is discussing tough economic measures against the United States in case negotiations with the White House fail

The European Union is considering large-scale trade measures against the United States, including tariffs worth up to 93 billion euros, to contain the president Donald Trump from attempts to establish control over Greenland. About reports Politico, citing eight diplomats and EU officials.

These options were discussed during an urgent three-hour meeting of diplomats from 27 EU countries in Brussels on January 18. The participants emphasized the need to prepare realistic steps in case the talks with Washington over the next week do not yield a quick result.

One diplomat with knowledge of the talks noted that specific options for responding to the US tariff threats are being discussed. The mechanism of tariff restoration can be activated "very quickly" compared to other instruments.

The possibility of using the Anti-Coercion Instrument (ACI), the EU's mechanism for responding to economic pressure from third countries, is also being discussed. Several officials noted that this option is harsher and raises reservations among some member states. According to three diplomats, at this stage, governments have not instructed the European Commission to launch the ACI.