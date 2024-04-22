Politico: U.S. to send larger aid package with armored vehicles to Ukraine

The U.S. is expected to send an aid package to Ukrainian forces immediately after Biden signs the bill. The Senate still has to vote on it

Bradley infantry fighting vehicle (Photo by Pentagon)

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is preparing a package of military aid for Ukraine that will include armored vehicles in addition to the artillery and air defenses that Ukrainian defenders need, Politico reported, citing two unnamed U.S. officials.

Defense Department officials are still putting the "finishing touches" on the potential new tranche, but they want it to be ready soon after Biden signs the law providing tens of billions of dollars in additional aid to Kyiv, according to journalists.

The publication's interlocutors said that the package that the Pentagon is currently working on will be significantly larger than the last tranche of $300 million.

Two other unnamed officials told journalists that the package will include armored vehicles. One of the officials said part of the cargo will be additional Bradley fighting vehicles.

The package is expected to include older Humvees and M113 armored personnel carriers, as well as missiles, one of the U.S. officials said.

On the evening of April 22, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that he had a telephone conversation with Biden. In particular, they discussed the first package of defense assistance after the passage of the law. Biden assured that the package will be "fast and powerful" and will strengthen Ukraine's air defense, long-range and artillery capabilities.

