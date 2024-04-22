Zelenskyy, Biden discuss first package for Ukrainian armed forces after law signing

Biden assured Zelenskyy that the U.S. package would be "swift and strong"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden (Photo - Telegram of Zelenskyy)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with American leader Joe Biden after the House of Representatives approved additional funding for Ukraine.

"The President assured me that if the Senate approves the bill, he will sign it immediately. I am grateful to Joe Biden for his unwavering support of Ukraine and his true global leadership," Zelenskyy said.

They discussed the first package of defense aid after the law was passed. Biden assured that it will be "swift and strong" and will strengthen Ukraine's air defense, long-range, and artillery capabilities.

Zelenskyy also said that the House of Representatives' decision to allow the confiscation of Russian assets "sends a powerful signal" to all partners.

Zelenskyy told Biden about Russian air terror, about the attack on the Kharkiv television tower "literally a few minutes before the conversation.

"This is a clear intention of Russia to make the city uninhabitable," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian and American leaders also discussed the signing of a bilateral security agreement and preparations for the future peace summit.

