Polish investigation determines Ukrainian missile responsible for incident in fall 2022

The missile that fell last November near the border with Ukraine in Przewodów, Poland, in the Lubelskie Voivodeship, killing two people, was Ukrainian, Minister of Justice Zbigniew Ziobro announced on Thursday in Lublin, the PAP news agency reports.

"The investigation conducted by the Polish prosecutor's office ended with a conclusion that clearly indicates that this missile was Ukrainian – still Soviet, Russian-made. As for the place of launch and affiliation with a specific military group, it was a Ukrainian missile," Ziobro said, referring to the experts' conclusion.

He also said that there had been "no cooperation with Ukraine on this issue for many months" and expressed regret at the fact.

Ziobro emphasized that Polish prosecutors have been cooperating with Ukraine and have come to investigate, "even risking their own health and lives to help the Ukrainian side document Russian crimes."

On November 15, 2022, the Russian military launched a massive missile attack, firing about 100 missiles at Ukraine (73 of them were shot down by air defense).

Two missiles hit the territory of Poland near the border with Ukraine, killing two people.

A preliminary analysis allegedly led to the conclusion that it was a Ukrainian air defense missile, but Ukraine was not to blame, the NATO Secretary General said.

