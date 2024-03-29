Pentagon seeking congressional approval for additional aid to Ukraine

On March 28, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson

The Pentagon continues to make efforts to get Congress to approve a bill that includes aid to Ukraine, stated Pentagon spokesman General Patrick Ryder at a briefing.

According to Ryder, "the secretary and the department in general continue to actively engage and work with Congress in an effort to get the bill passed with additional funding."

He explained the Pentagon's position that approval of the request for national security needs is vital for many reasons.

"Not the least of which is the continuation of support for Ukraine in its struggle," the general stated.

Yesterday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson. The two parties discussed the delay in the approval of additional aid for Ukraine by Congress.

On February 14, 2024, US President Joe Biden called on the speaker of the House of Representatives to immediately put to a vote the bill on aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

On February 29, Congress leaders at a meeting with Biden could not agree on aid to Ukraine.

On March 12, the United States announced $300 million in military aid to Ukraine, including artillery shells and ammunition for HIMARS. The supply of ATACMS has not been officially announced.

On March 21, the Democrats in the US Congress began to support the initiative of the Republicans to provide loan assistance to Ukraine.