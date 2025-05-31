Portnikov on the role of Putin and Trump on peace: Let's not get hung up on personalities
Ukrainians should not count on a just peace coming after dictator Vladimir Putin or US President Donald Trump. This opinion was expressed by publicist and journalist Vitaliy Portnykov in the new issue of the LIGA.Talk program.
According to him, such things depend not on the heads of state, but on the absence of a regime in a particular country.
"Therefore, let's not get hung up on personalities. There is a Chekist regime in Russia that we may not survive. And, by the way, this regime can destroy Russia itself, not us. And in the United States, presidents can change, but this does not mean that the US has such effective tools of influence on Russia that will work immediately (if we are talking about sanctions and so on)," Portnykov explained.
Instead, the journalist emphasized: "We [Ukrainians] know what tasks we have – we need to concentrate on these tasks."
- On May 28, President Zelenskyy declared that a just peace in Ukraine is likely only possible after Russian dictator Putin.
- Deputy Chairman of the Seimas Defense Committee Kasciunas told LIGA.net that Ukraine will find it very difficult without the support of the United States, but it will be able to cope thanks to its own weapons production.