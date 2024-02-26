After ZSU withdrawal from Lastochkyne, Russians advance from three directions

After the ZSU retreated from Lastochkyne, Ukrainian positions are now situated in challenging terrain, according to Lykhoviy

The Russian army continues its attempts at offensive actions towards the populated area of Orlivka in the Donetsk Oblast.

The occupiers are pushing from three directions, but their efforts have not been successful, as reported by the spokesperson of the Tavria operational-strategic group, Dmytro Lykhoviy, during a telethon.

Today, Lykhoviy announced that the Ukrainian military has withdrawn from the village of Lastochkyne near Avdiivka.

He said that after leaving Lastochkyne, Ukrainian positions are now located in an area with complex terrain, including a cascade of small reservoirs, which is considered a stabilization of the defensive line.

Lykhoviy stated that it is challenging to predict how the situation will evolve after the withdrawal from Lastochkyne.

"Our units are making maximum efforts to destroy the enemy, who continues to advance with increased assault groups, having an advantage in aviation and artillery," he said.

The military stated that the enemy was using modified Soviet-made fragmentation bombs, which can be launched from a considerable distance from the demarcation line, making Russian aircraft nearly impervious to Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense.

The spokesperson said that the warhead of these bombs is very large — 250 kg, 500 kg, 1000 kg, and more, — they turn fortifications and populated areas into complete ruins, where there is nothing to hold on to.

"Therefore, the Defense Forces units are sometimes forced to retreat from the occupied positions. The line of combat remains dynamic, a certain maneuver is carried out when they move to more protected positions," said Lykhoviy.

