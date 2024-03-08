US Embassy warns of terror threat targeting crowds in Moscow, urges caution

The American mission said that there is a threat of extremist attacks in the next two days

Moscow. Kremlin (Photo: EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV)

The US Embassy in Moscow issued a warning about the threat of terrorist acts in the Russian capital in the next 48 hours, according to a notification of the department.

The American authorities say they are monitoring reports that extremists have "imminent plans" to attack large gatherings in Moscow, including concerts.

US citizens were advised to avoid gatherings of people for the next two days.

Diplomats urged American citizens to follow the updates.

The embassy did not specify which extremists are in question.

Russia is capable of waging a full-scale war at today's pace for at least two more years because it managed to reform and strengthen its army after losses in Ukraine, according to a report by Lithuania's special services.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski warned that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will force Ukrainians to fight for him if he is allowed to win in Ukraine.

In December 2023, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed a similar opinion, saying that Putin will not stop if he succeeds in winning in Ukraine.