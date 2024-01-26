Head of Ukraine's leading party: Ukrainian military losses much less than 100,000

He stated that revealing the losses of the Defense Forces would show the citizens that "they are not as large as they seem"

David Arahamia (Photo: press service of the Servant of the People party)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was advised to disclose the losses of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the war against Russia by David Arakhamia, the head of the Servant of the People faction.

Arakhamia said it during the '2024: Scenarios for the Country' discussion, organized by LB.ua and the EFI Group.

Zelenskyy has yet to make a final decision regarding the potential revelation of Ukrainian losses, Arakhamia stated.

He noted that if you ask people on the streets about the losses of Ukraine's Armed Forces, everyone cites a number no less than 100,000.

"Our losses are significantly less," Arakhamia said.

The parliamentarian emphasized that realizing the actual extent of the losses will show citizens that they are "they are not as large as they seem".

