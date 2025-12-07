Power lines were reported damaged near Rostov, explosions were heard near the airfield in Engels

Rostov region reports attack on power transmission tower at night, but is ready to start repairs only when it gets light

In Rostov and Saratov regions of Russia, people complained of explosions and reported an alleged drone attack. A power transmission tower was allegedly damaged near Rostov, said Governor Yuri Slyusar.

According to him, the drones were allegedly destroyed by air defense forces in Kamianske, Chortkiv and Sholokhiv districts. According to Slyusar, there were no casualties.

In Sholokhov district, a power transmission tower was allegedly damaged on the outskirts of Kolundayevsky village. As a result, 250 residents of the village were left without electricity. Restoration work is expected to begin during daylight hours.

The governor of the Saratov region, Roman Gusarin, warned of an alleged drone attack on the region. In particular, explosions were heard in the city of Engels, where a Russian air base with Tu-160 and Tu-95MS strategic bombers is located. A local oil depot could also have been attacked.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, air defense allegedly shot down 77 drones overnight, including 42 over the territory of Saratov region and 12 over the territory of Rostov region.