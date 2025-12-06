The General Staff confirms the destruction of the Ryazan refinery and a plant for the production of shell casings

Ryazan Oil Refinery (Photo: occupiers' resource)

On the night of December 6, the Defense Forces struck important occupiers' targets in Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region. About this reported General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian defenders struck at the infrastructure of the Ryazan oil refinery. The target was hit and the low-temperature isomerization unit was damaged.

With a design capacity of 17.1 million tons of oil per year, the Ryazan refinery is one of the largest oil refineries in the aggressor state. The plant produces gasoline, jet fuel, diesel, etc. It is involved in supplying the occupation army.

Russians complained about drone attack on Ryazan. ASTRA wrote about a fire at the refinery as a result of the strike. It noted that it was the ninth time in a year that drones had attacked the refinery.

Also at night, the Defense Forces struck the facilities of the Alchevsk Metallurgical Plant in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region, an enterprise that manufactures components (bodies) for shells ordered by the Russian Ministry of Defense. A hit and fire were recorded at the facility.

Ryazan, home to one of Russia's largest refineries, is regularly attacked by drones. On November 15, the city was attacked by drones. At the time, local residents also claimed a strike on the oil refinery.

November 20, Ryazan publics wrote about the fire in the area of the refinery after a UAV attack.