Ryazan was under drone attack. Local residents reported at least 10 explosions in the city and a fire in the area of the oil refinery.

рязань нпз

On the night of November 20, the Russian city of Ryazan, home to one of the largest oil refineries in the aggressor state, was attacked by drones. The governor of the Ryazan region, Pavel Malkov, reported a "flare-up" on the territory of one of the enterprises, and local public pages reported a fire in the area of the refinery.

Malkov, in a manner typical of the Russian authorities, wrote about the supposedly successful operation of Russian air defense and the "falling debris," which allegedly caused a fire at one of the enterprises.

Local residents counted more than 10 explosions in different parts of the city. Local public pages suggest that the Ryazan oil refinery was hit and are publishing photos and videos of the fire.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported the alleged downing of 16 drones over the region. In total, the aggressor state counted 65 drones over the territory of the Russian Federation and temporarily occupied Crimea during the night.

CERTIFICATE The Ryazan Oil Refinery (RON) is one of the largest in Russia, owned by Rosneft, and has a refining capacity of about 17 million tons of oil per year. It produces a wide range of petroleum products, a significant portion of which is exported. It has been repeatedly attacked by UAVs.