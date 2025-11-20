Ryazan attacked by drones: an enterprise caught fire – video
On the night of November 20, the Russian city of Ryazan, home to one of the largest oil refineries in the aggressor state, was attacked by drones. The governor of the Ryazan region, Pavel Malkov, reported a "flare-up" on the territory of one of the enterprises, and local public pages reported a fire in the area of the refinery.
Malkov, in a manner typical of the Russian authorities, wrote about the supposedly successful operation of Russian air defense and the "falling debris," which allegedly caused a fire at one of the enterprises.
Local residents counted more than 10 explosions in different parts of the city. Local public pages suggest that the Ryazan oil refinery was hit and are publishing photos and videos of the fire.
The Russian Ministry of Defense reported the alleged downing of 16 drones over the region. In total, the aggressor state counted 65 drones over the territory of the Russian Federation and temporarily occupied Crimea during the night.
- On October 23, residents stated about a series of explosions in Ryazan. It was also loud in the area of the plant.
- On November 15, the city was again attacked with drones. At that time, local residents also reported an attack on the refinery.
Comments (0)