Russians claim drone attack on Ryazan, home to one of the largest oil refineries – video
On the night of November 15, explosions were heard in the Russian city of Ryazan, where one of the largest oil refineries of the aggressor state is located. This was reported by residents on social media.
Around 02:00, a drone alert was announced in the Ryazan region. Local monitoring publics wrote about the movement of drones, in particular in the direction of the refinery.
The Telegram channel News of Ryazan and the Region reported "loud pops" in the region. Residents in the comments complain about explosions and suggest that a refinery was hit.
The pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel Supernova+ published a photo showing the sky lit up by a fire, allegedly at the Ryazan Oil Refinery.
Authorities in the Russian region have not officially commented on the night attack.
The Ryazan refinery is one of the five largest refineries in Russia in terms of refining capacity. Its annual capacity is over 17 million tons of oil.
In 2024, it processed 13.1 million tons, which is approximately 5% of the total refining volume in Russia.
- The oil refinery in Ryazan has repeatedly come under attack. In particular, on October 23, residents said about the series of explosions in the regional center. There were also explosions near the plant.
- Prior to that, the Ryazan refinery was under attack in September. Then it was officially damage to the enterprise, confirmed the General Staff.
