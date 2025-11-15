Russians claim drone attack on Ryazan, home to one of the largest oil refineries – video

On the night of November 15, explosions were heard in the Ryazan region of Russia

Oil refinery in Ryazan (Illustrative photo: occupiers' resource)

On the night of November 15, explosions were heard in the Russian city of Ryazan, where one of the largest oil refineries of the aggressor state is located. This was reported by residents on social media.

Around 02:00, a drone alert was announced in the Ryazan region. Local monitoring publics wrote about the movement of drones, in particular in the direction of the refinery.

The Telegram channel News of Ryazan and the Region reported "loud pops" in the region. Residents in the comments complain about explosions and suggest that a refinery was hit.

The pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel Supernova+ published a photo showing the sky lit up by a fire, allegedly at the Ryazan Oil Refinery.

Warning, the video contains profanity!

Authorities in the Russian region have not officially commented on the night attack.

The Ryazan refinery is one of the five largest refineries in Russia in terms of refining capacity. Its annual capacity is over 17 million tons of oil.

In 2024, it processed 13.1 million tons, which is approximately 5% of the total refining volume in Russia.