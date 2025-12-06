Russians claim drone attack on Ryazan, fire at oil refinery may have started – video

Ryazan (Illustrative photo: resource of the occupiers)

On the night of December 6, the Russian city of Ryazan was once again attacked by drones, probably due to a fire at an oil refinery. This was reported by the governor of the Ryazan region, Pavel Malkov, and the propaganda resource ASTRA.

Malkov said that air defense systems allegedly shot down a UAV over the territory of the Ryazan region.

According to him, debris fell in several districts of Ryazan. The fire was quickly extinguished. There were no injuries or serious damage, the governor assured. He did not specify where the fires started.

At the same time, the ASTRA Telegram channel writes that for the ninth time in a year, drones attacked a refinery in Ryazan. The moments of the attacks were captured on eyewitness videos. The relevant videos were published by the monitoring Telegram channel Supernova+.

The resource noted that the hydrotreating, catalytic cracking and reforming units were preliminarily affected.

The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor state reported that 29 drones were allegedly shot down over the region overnight.

Warning, the video contains profanity!

Ryazan, home to one of Russia's largest oil refineries, is regularly under attack by drones. On November 15, the city was attacked by drones. At the time, local residents also claimed a strike on the oil refinery.

November 20, Ryazan publics wrote about the fire in the area of the refinery after a UAV attack.