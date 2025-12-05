On the night of December 5, an oil refinery that processes up to 8.9 million tons of oil annually came under attack

Port in Temryuk (Photo: occupiers' resource)

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the attack on a seaport in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia and an oil refinery in the Samara Region.

The occupiers complained that on the night of Friday, December 5, drones attacked three regions of the Russian Federation. The explosions took place in Chechnya, the Kuban, and the Samara region.

The General Staff confirmed that last night Ukrainian defenders hit the infrastructure of the Temryuk seaport (Temryuk, Krasnodar Territory, Russia).

This port ships general cargo, liquid bulk (liquefied natural gas and chemicals), bulk and dry bulk cargo. It is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army. A hit was recorded on the territory of the facility, followed by a fire.

In addition, the Defense Forces struck the Syzran Oil Refinery in Samara Region. The facility processes 7 million to 8.9 million tons of oil annually. It is involved in supplying the occupation army.

A UAV hit the territory of the plant, followed by a fire. According to preliminary information, one of the plants was damaged.

In addition, the General Staff confirmed the results of the recent damage to the Saratov refinery – the primary oil treatment unit ELOU-AVT-6 was damaged.

As of early December 2025, the refinery has completely stopped primary crude oil processing and is operating at less than 50% of its design capacity, with key units completely shut down.

December 3 Ukraine hit an oil depot in the Tambov region and other important facilities.

December 4 Defense Forces struck nevinnomyssky Azot in the Stavropol Territory, which produces basic components for explosives.