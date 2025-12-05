Russians claim strikes on oil refinery and port. In Grozny, a plane hit a skyscraper – video

A number of Russian regions, including Chechnya, were under attack at night

Photo: Telegram / Supernova+

On the night of December 5, Russia was once again attacked by drones, including a port in the Krasnodar Territory, an oil refinery in the Samara Region, and the Chechen capital of Grozny. This was reported by the Krasnodar Krai police headquarters, the mayor of Syzran, local public media, and ASTRA.

Operational Staff reports that UAV attack damaged port infrastructure in Tumrek.

A fire broke out, and 32 specialists and eight pieces of equipment were engaged to extinguish the fire. According to preliminary information, the staff has been evacuated.

ASTRA conducted OSINT analysis and claims that the gas terminal at the Temryuk commercial seaport is on fire.

It is a port in the Temryuk Bay of the Azov Sea on the Taman Peninsula in the Krasnodar Territory. There is a port complex there that handles various types of cargo, including liquefied petroleum gas and other oil cargo.

The website states that its main activity is "transshipment of general, bulk (including grain and inert), liquid cargo, leasing of production and storage facilities".

The governor of Krasnodar Krai did not comment on the attack, and the Russian Defense Ministry reported only one alleged downing of a UAV over the region.

In Samara region, drones attacked the city of Syzran, Mayor Sergei Volodchenkov said.

ASTRA reports on the attack on the oil refinery, with reference to locals, and video shows a fire.

The Russian Defense Ministry counted eight allegedly downed or intercepted drones over the Samara region. In total, 41 over Russia and temporarily occupied Crimea overnight.

There are also reports of an attack on the city of Grozny in Chechnya. Footage of the damaged skyscraper is published by activists of the opposition movement NIYSO.

Grozny City is a complex of skyscrapers in Grozny, located in the city center.

The Russian Defense Ministry did not report on UAVs over Chechnya.

Photo: Telegram / niysoo