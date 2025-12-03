Druzhba oil pipeline remotely blown up in Russia – video and details from the source

A source from the GUR says that remote detonation explosives with additional combustibles were used to destroy the oil pipeline section

Druzhba oil pipeline (Photo: EPA)

On the night of December 1, an explosion occurred in Russia at a section of the Druzhba oil pipeline, which continues to supply Russian oil to some European countries, fueling the aggressor's financial and military capabilities. This was reported by an interlocutor of LIGA.net in the Main Intelligence Directorate.

The attack on the oil pipeline was carried out near the village of Kazinskie Vysilki in the Tambov region of the Russian Federation. This is a section of the Taganrog-Lipetsk oil pipeline.

According to the source from the GUR, explosives with remote detonation and additional combustible mixtures were used to destroy the section of the oil pipeline to achieve greater combustion.

Local media reported on the explosion and fire.

Screenshot from Telegram

In the Tambov region, a fire also occurred at night at an oil depot as a result of a drone attack.