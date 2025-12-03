Druzhba oil pipeline remotely blown up in Russia – video and details from the source
On the night of December 1, an explosion occurred in Russia at a section of the Druzhba oil pipeline, which continues to supply Russian oil to some European countries, fueling the aggressor's financial and military capabilities. This was reported by an interlocutor of LIGA.net in the Main Intelligence Directorate.
The attack on the oil pipeline was carried out near the village of Kazinskie Vysilki in the Tambov region of the Russian Federation. This is a section of the Taganrog-Lipetsk oil pipeline.
According to the source from the GUR, explosives with remote detonation and additional combustible mixtures were used to destroy the section of the oil pipeline to achieve greater combustion.
Local media reported on the explosion and fire.
In the Tambov region, a fire also occurred at night at an oil depot as a result of a drone attack.
- The Druzhba pipeline has already repeatedly suffered from Ukrainian strikes, after which it was restored – and Hungary and Slovakia again received Russian oil.
- In August, Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto expressed hope 0 that Ukraine would not strike the pipeline again and complained: "This war is not our war, so let them leave us alone.".
