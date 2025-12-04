Ukrainian Armed Forces hit one of the largest chemical plants in Russia: it produced substances for explosives

The plant is one of the largest suppliers of ammonia and ammonium nitrate for explosives and ammunition

"Nevinnomyssky Azot (Photo: Russian resources)

Defense forces hit the Nevinnomyssky Azot plant in Stavropol Krai, which produces basic components for explosives. About reported General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack on the production shop of one of the largest chemical enterprises took place on the night of December 4 as part of the reduction of the enemy's offensive potential and missile and bombing capabilities. After the attack, a fire was reported at the facility.

The military noted that this plant is a critical component of the enemy's military-industrial complex and one of the key suppliers of basic components for explosives and ammunition production. Its annual production capacity was 1 million tons of ammonia and up to 1.4 million tons of ammonium nitrate.

The plant supplies a number of enemy military-industrial complexes on a regular basis and serves as a chemical hub in the system of technical support for combat operations.

In addition, the results of a strike on December 4 on the enemy's manpower concentration at a training ground near Dokuchaevsk (temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region) were confirmed. According to confirmed reports, enemy losses amounted to 60 servicemen killed and wounded.