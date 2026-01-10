Power restored to over half a million homes in Kyiv, there are emergency and planned outages – DTEK

Power engineers comment on the situation with electricity in the Ukrainian capital after massive Russian shelling

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

Following the Russian attack, power companies have restored electricity to more than half a million homes in Kyiv, but emergency and scheduled outages remain in place in parts of the city, reported DTEK energy holding.

"Power engineers have restored electricity to another 60,000 homes in Kyiv. In total, after the massive shelling on January 8, electricity has been restored to 648,000 homes," the statement said.

According to DTEK, the company is currently working to eliminate localized accidents caused by grid overload and cold weather.

The holding reminded that emergency blackouts are applied on the Left Bank and in parts of the Pecherskiy and Holosiivskyi districts of the capital, while on the rest of the Right Bank outage schedule.