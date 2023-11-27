European Commission VP praises Ukraine's efforts in fight against corruption

The European Commission VP believes that an effective anti-graft system is being formed in Ukraine, as it seeks to start negotiations on EU membership

The Vice-President of the European Commission, Věra Jourová, believes that an effective anti-corruption system is being formed in Ukraine, as the country seeks to start negotiations on EU membership, Bloomberg writes.

"Ukraine is doing everything to strengthen the fight against corruption," Jourová said during a press briefing in Kyiv after meetings with the prime minister, the justice minister, and the heads of the country's anti-graft institutions.

Cases of corruption are becoming more visible as Ukraine is getting better at uncovering them, she noted.

The European official added that she was "impressed" with Kyiv's efforts, and emphasized that she would convey this message to Brussels and EU member states when they discuss the start of negotiations with Ukraine on future EU membership.

On X (formerly Twitter), she wrote that the European Commission recommends that Ukraine work on four priorities until March 2024:

→ anti-corruption;

→ de-oligarchization;

→ regulation of lobbying;

→ minorities' rights.

Photo: Vera Yurova (Twitter)

On November 22, Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán threatened to block all European Union aid to Ukraine, as well as the country's future accession to the bloc, if EU leaders do not agree to review their strategy for supporting Ukraine.

On the same day, a draft law was submitted to the Hungarian Parliament on the creation of the State Agency for the Protection of Sovereignty, which should identify and stop "foreign attempts to influence politics." In his speeches, Orbán states that the main thing in his work as prime minister is the protection of Hungary's sovereignty from the encroachments on the part of the European Union.

On November 8, the European Commission recommended starting negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

The issue of the start of negotiations between the European Union and Ukraine regarding accession should be settled in December at the EU summit. This decision needs the unanimous approval of all 27 member states. Although the EU has a plan "B" in case not all 27 member states choose to vote.

On November 10, Orbán stated that Hungary has a "clear stance" that there should be no negotiations regarding Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

On November 23, the executive bodies of the European Union approved advance payments in the amount of 900 million euros within the limits of the previously frozen funds to support the economy of Hungary.