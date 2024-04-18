First F-16s to be delivered to Ukraine before summer – Belgian PM

Alexander de Croo (Photo: EPA)

The delivery of the first F-16 multi-role fighter jets with trained pilots to Ukraine should take place before the beginning of the summer, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said at a press conference in Brussels.

He said the F-16 coalition is important and will remain important because these fighters also have air defense capabilities.

"And this is where Belgium plays a very important role. Because we are the ones who make sure that the Ukrainian pilots are trained. The delivery of the first aircraft with trained pilots should take place before the summer," said De Croo.

