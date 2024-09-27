President Zelenskyy meets with Kamala Harris to discuss 'Victory Plan'

The U.S. vice president said that the struggle of Ukraine is important for the American people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kamala Harris (Photo: OP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the Victory Plan to U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris during a meeting in Washington on Thursday, emphasizing the importance of U.S. support and calling for strengthened air defense and sanctions, the President's Office reports.

"It is crucial for us to be fully understandable and to work in full coordination with the United States. This morning, I talked to the Congressmen – both chambers, both parties. And I’m thankful for the bipartisan support. We believe this war can be won and just peace can be closer only with the United States," said the Ukrainian leader.

The president thanked Harris for participating in the first Peace Summit and for the stable support of Ukraine. He also briefed her on the situation at the front, Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, and the operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast. Zelenskyy called on the United States to strengthen air defense and increase sanctions pressure on Russia. He also stressed that countries must "work hard" to bring "all Russian war criminals" to justice.

In turn, the U.S. vice president noted that this was her seventh meeting with the Ukrainian leader and assured that Washington would continue to provide Ukraine with the security assistance needed to win.

"We must defend our democratic values and stand up to aggressors. And we must stand for international order, rules, and norms. Each one of these principles is at stake in Ukraine, and that is why Ukraine's fight matters to the people of America" Harris stated.

Earlier, Zelenskyy discussed the details of the Victory Plan with members of the U.S. Congress. He also briefed U.S. senators on the Victory Plan and called for strengthening sanctions against Russia.

Some U.S. officials and officials have stated that the Victory Plan did not impress the Biden administration, which expected something more substantial, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Additionally, Zelenskyy met with U.S. President Joe Biden before Biden announced an aid package of nearly $8 billion.