Argentine President Milei to miss Global Peace Summit, as he has other plans – La Nacion

In February, in an interview with the Financial Times, Milei said that he plans to hold "summit of Latin America support" for Ukraine at the end of 2024

The President of Argentina, Javier Milei, will not be able to participate in the Global Peace Summit, which will be held in Switzerland in mid-June, as he has other plans for that time, reported La Nacion with reference to anonymous high-ranking Argentine officials.

The journalists note that Milei was invited to the summit by his Ukrainian colleague Volodymyr Zelenskyy. However, according to the publication's sources, the Argentine leader decided to cut short his previously planned ten-day trip to Europe.

According to La Nacion sources, Milei decided to split the trip into two parts to return to Argentina on national holidays: June 17, the National Day of Latin American Freedom, commemorating the death of General Martín Miguel de Güemes, and June 20, Flag Day. The Global Peace Summit will be held on June 15-16.

On February 29, in an interview with the Financial Times, Milei said that he plans to hold a "summit of Latin America support" for Ukraine at the end of 2024.

On April 24, 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia wants to disrupt the Global Peace Summit and has a plan to do it.

On May 14, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that the end of the war in Ukraine will not be discussed at the event in Switzerland.

On May 21, Zelenskyy named three main points that will be on the agenda at the Global Peace Summit.

On June 2, the president announced that 160 countries of the world have already confirmed their participation in the summit.