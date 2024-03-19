Czechia searching globally for artillery shells for Ukraine's defense, President Pavel says

Czech President Petr Pavel stated that the production of ammunition takes time and requires an increase in capacity

Peter Pavel (Photo: EPA/Filip Singer)

In the near future, Europe will be able to produce the necessary amount of ammunition for Ukraine, the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, said in a comment to Radio Liberty.

Czechia is trying to deliver ammunition to Ukraine "as quickly as possible", but the production of projectiles requires time and an increase in capacity.

"But Ukraine needs shells now. We cannot wait for European companies, so we are trying to find ammunition wherever we can. Deliver them to Ukraine as quickly as possible. But at the same time, we are increasing our own capacities," Pavel said.

The Czech leader expects an increase in production in Europe in the near future.

"European companies will be able to produce the necessary amount of ammunition to replenish the stocks of European countries, as well as to provide Ukraine with ammunition if it still needs it in the near future," the politician stated.

On February 17, during the Munich Security Conference, Pavel reported about 800,000 shells that could be sent to Ukraine within a few weeks, if funding is secured.

On March 7, Pavel stated that the Allies had collected all the necessary money for the purchase of 800,000 artillery shells for Ukraine.

On March 8, national security advisor and coordinator of the initiative Tomáš Pojar denied the words of the president of the Czech Republic that the funds for the purchase of 800,000 artillery shells had been collected, and added that only 300,000 ammunition rounds were paid for.