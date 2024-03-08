Czech President's claim of 800,000 shells for Ukraine debunked

The coordinator of the Czech initiative said that so far they have only been able to raise funds for 300,000 shells

Petr Pavel (Photo: EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK)

In the Czech Republic, National Security Adviser and initiative coordinator Tomáš Pojar has refuted President Petr Pavel's statement that the country had managed to raise funds to purchase 800,000 artillery shells, Denikn reports.

Pojar stated Pavel was likely talking about the first stage of supply, and the initiative has not yet been closed.

He said that they have raised enough money so far to purchase the first batch of 300,000 shells.

The fundraising for artillery shells for Ukrainian soldiers lasted almost a month. In mid-February, Pavel said that Prague had identified about 800,000 munitions that could be purchased in countries outside the EU and delivered within a few weeks if there were funds.

