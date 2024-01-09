Georgian President: Russia has been our enemy for centuries – many still do not realize it

Zurabishvili says there are no signs that Russia is seeking equal relations with its neighbors today

Salome Zourabichvili (Photo: EPA)

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has described Russia as her country's enemy for centuries. Her statement was quoted by Georgia Online.

She expressed that she and her ancestors have always felt that Russia has been the only enemy of Georgia throughout the centuries.

"Some may not realize this even today. Perhaps some do not want to understand, and for some it suits them. But it's a fact that even the enemy does not hide. This fact can be seen in everything," Zourabichvili said.

She noted that during certain periods after the collapse of the Soviet Union, some in Georgia might have considered a different attitude from Moscow.

"Maybe – I don't know – someone in Russia thinks about having different relations with a neighbor. But today there is no evidence that Russia has the awareness or desire to establish equal relations with its neighbors," the politician said.

Read also: The failure of Georgia's accession to the European Union will be in the hands of the Kremlin – Borrell