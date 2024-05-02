President of Latvia: Ukraine's EU membership negotiations will be extremely difficult

Edgars Rinkēvičs said that Ukraine's accession to the EU could bring changes to the bloc's economy

Edgars Rinkēvičs (Photo: Toms Kalnins/EPA)

The process of negotiations for the accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the European Union will be extremely difficult, but "quite realistic" to start as early as June, said President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs in an interview with TV3.

Ukraine's accession to the EU could mean significant changes in the bloc's economy, including agriculture. The politician also believes that the negotiation process could be complicated by issues of environmental protection and reform of the Ukrainian state apparatus.

Rinkēvičs said that EU membership comes with many obligations, and it is not easy to implement reforms in a country that is currently at war.

"We need to give a positive signal to Ukraine and Moldova in June that we are starting negotiations. Yes, we need to start talking about concrete things, but we must expect that this process will be difficult, because there will be many disputes, for example, about agriculture," the Latvian President said.

