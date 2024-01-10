Lithuania steps up: Announces 200 million euros aid package for Ukraine

Ukraine and Lithuania also signed documents on defense cooperation, in particular, on the manufacture of means to combat Russian drones

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Gitanas Nausėda (Photo: The Office of the President of Ukraine)

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, at a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced a long-term aid package for Ukraine worth 200 million euros.

In January, the country will transfer ammunition, generators, demining systems, and in February – M577 armored personnel carriers. Lithuania will also train Ukrainian military personnel, Nausėda said.

Zelenskyy added that he had agreed with the Lithuanian president on the joint production of means to combat Russian drones.

The president also said that there are agreements with Lithuania on other areas of defense production. The relevant documents have been signed.

