Baltic, Polish leaders reportedly decline 'family photo' with Lukashenko at Dubai summit

It would be hypocritical to stand side by side with the leader of a country that became a springboard for Russian aggression, said Lithuania's Nausėda

Alexander Lukashenko (Photo: EPA, ALI HAIDER)

The presidents of Lithuania, Latvia and Poland Gitanas Nausėda, Edgars Rinkēvičs and Andrzej Duda refused to take a "family photo" with the Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko at the UN conference on climate change in Dubai, reported LRT.

"It would be hypocritical to stand side by side with the leader of a country that has become a springboard for Russian aggression against Ukraine. This is called a family photo. Lukashenko is not part of the family we want to belong to," Nausėda stated.

The Lithuanian president emphasized that Lukashenko's regime "contributes to the destruction of the future world and, together with Russia, is responsible for what is happening in Ukraine – from the death of people to the catastrophic impact on the environment."

