Macron names condition for possible dispatch of troops to Ukraine: breakthrough toward Kyiv or Odesa

Representatives of the French opposition parties said they were "concerned" by the president's position

Emmanuel Macron (Photo: EPA/MICHAL TUREK)

Sending troops to Ukraine is possible in the event of a possible Russian breakthrough to Kyiv or Odesa, French President Emmanuel Macron said at a meeting with parliamentary parties, reported the representative of the Communist Party Fabien Roussel, quoted by L'Independant.

Jordan Bardella, a representative of the far-right National Rally party, said that "there are no restrictions and no red lines."

Manuel Bompard, coordinator of the La France Insoumise party, said he "came to the meeting worried and left even more worried."

Communist Roussel noted that Macron showed parliamentarians maps of the possible directions of strikes by the Russian troops in Ukraine.

"Macron mentioned a scenario that could trigger an intervention: the advance of the front toward Odesa or toward Kyiv," the politician stated.

At a meeting to support Ukraine, which was called by French President Macron on February 26, European leaders discussed the possibility of sending NATO ground troops to Ukraine.

On March 5, Macron made it clear that his statement about the possible deployment of troops to Ukraine was "the opening of a debate."

Czech President Petr Pavel also said that the West should not "close the possibilities of supporting Ukraine" and called for the expansion of forms of aid, in particular, a possible presence in Ukraine.