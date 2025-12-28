Canada to provide $2.5 billion in aid to Ukraine

Aid should be used to rebuild Ukraine, says Canadian Prime Minister

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Mark Carney (Photo: Carney / X)

Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney announced additional economic assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $2.5 billion. He said this wrote in X.

The statement says that these measures should help Ukraine achieve a just and lasting peace, ensure the country's recovery and reconstruction after the war.

The Minister expressed his strong support for Ukraine. Mr. Carney emphasized that after peace comes, Canada will continue to stand by the Ukrainian people.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Canada for a new aid package and special attention to support for Ukraine's air defense. He emphasized that Russia is increasing the severity of its strikes and has rejected a proposal for a Christmas ceasefire, which shows Moscow's unwillingness to engage in diplomacy.

"So, we need a sufficient level of support for Ukraine. We also need a sufficient level of pressure on Russia," the President added.